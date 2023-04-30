Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.