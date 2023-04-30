Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

