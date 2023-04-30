Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CIM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.96.
Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
