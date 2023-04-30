Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AMLP opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

