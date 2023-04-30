Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.