Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,486,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

