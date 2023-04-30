LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,938,666 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.91% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $464,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,324,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 423,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

