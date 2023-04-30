LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $311,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

