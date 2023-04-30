LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $531,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

