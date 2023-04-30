LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $349,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

