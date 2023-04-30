LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $950,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
