Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,214. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
