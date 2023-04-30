Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Down 35.4% in April

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,214. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

