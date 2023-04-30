Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 260,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luxfer by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

