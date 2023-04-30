M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of MBAC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.