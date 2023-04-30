Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $294.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.75.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.00 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.98.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

