Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. reduced its holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,758,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127,291 shares during the quarter. Valens Semiconductor makes up 47.2% of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Valens Semiconductor worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

