Mammoth (MMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,675.44

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $12,675.44 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.49 or 0.99997159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210116 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,501.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

