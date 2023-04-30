Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.88%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home.

