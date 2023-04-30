MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.15 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $108.15 million and approximately $249,307.17 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

