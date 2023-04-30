Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Mapfre stock remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

