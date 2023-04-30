Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
