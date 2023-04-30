Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires 115,048 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,048 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $37,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 1,928,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

