Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $27.42 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 176,848,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,081,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

