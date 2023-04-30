Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $55.12 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Manchester United accounts for about 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 1.43% of Manchester United worth $55,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Stock Down 2.7 %

MANU stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

