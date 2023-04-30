Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,771 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Visteon worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.92.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

