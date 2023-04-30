Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.0 %

SPGI stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.