Marathon Asset Management Ltd Makes New $82.62 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,629,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,622,000. Brookfield comprises 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

