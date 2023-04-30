Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,797 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.45. 1,878,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

