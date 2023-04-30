MARBLEX Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $72.92 million and $1.07 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,683,333 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 52,683,332.51395965 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.43534554 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,114,302.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.