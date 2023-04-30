MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.50 EPS.

HZO stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

