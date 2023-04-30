Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.44% of Markel worth $77,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $44.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,368.53. 52,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,298.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,296.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

