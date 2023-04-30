Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $180.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

