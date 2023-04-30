Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

