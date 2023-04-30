Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

