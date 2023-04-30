Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 115,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Materialise has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Materialise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.