Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Update

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Price Performance
Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock remained flat at $154.88 during midday trading on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $214.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
