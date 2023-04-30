Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.3 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.
About Mazda Motor
