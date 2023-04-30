McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $316.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

