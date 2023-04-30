Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.61 EPS.
MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.23.
Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,357,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,398. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
