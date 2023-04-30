Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.61 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,357,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,398. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

