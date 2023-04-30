Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 355,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,576. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

