Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 48,496 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $41.37. 24,806,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345,450. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

