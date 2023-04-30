Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,844,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 71,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. 5,061,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,184. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

