Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 25,290 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $56,615,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TD opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.