Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

