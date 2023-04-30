Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,584 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,190,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.