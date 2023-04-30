Metis Global Partners LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 48,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

