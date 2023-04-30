Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 98,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RY opened at $99.31 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

