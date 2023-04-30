Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 2,291,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.