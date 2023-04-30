Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $671.20. 529,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,549. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

