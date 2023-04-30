MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,896. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

